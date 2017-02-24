Party with a purpose!

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The YMCA of the Northwoods board of directors is inviting everyone to celebrate for a good cause. The Y is holding its third annual Denim and Diamonds Gala June 2 at the Rosewood Barn in Harrison Hills.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the YMCA of the Northwoods Annual Support Campaign which provides Y scholarships and programming for people who would not otherwise have access to Y programs and services.

The event includes social hour with heavy appetizers, basket raffles, live auction, live music and dancing with a casual theme of denim and diamonds. Raffle baskets include Coffee and Chocolate, Hodag Sports, Women’s, Golf, Pickleball and Bicycle, Cooking, Italian, Night on the Town, Bath and Body Creations, Forth Floral Bouquet a Month for a Year, Wine and Gin, Tailgating and an Outdoor Basket. A Y Fitness Basket will given as a door prize.

For more information and details on tickets and location, contact the Y, 715-362-9622.