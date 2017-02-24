Oneida County’s top five warrants – Feb. 24

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Patrick A. Rank, 29, White/Native American. Failure to pay operating while suspended. BOND: $228.58. Melissa J. Alexander, 42, Female/Whilte. Failure to appear for disorderly conduct. BODY ONLY. Jason J. Windorski, 44, Male/White. Failure to appear retail theft and bail jumping. BODY ONLY. Jonell J. Thompson, 29, Female/Native American. Failure to pay shoplifting. BOND: $543.50. Rebecca S. Sanders, 45, Female/White. Failure to appear jury trial for disorderly conduct/misconduct in court. BODY ONLY.
