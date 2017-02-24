Obituary: Barbara Dreher Sherman

Barbara Dreher Sherman, age 78, of Palm City, Fla., died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Phelps. Barbara had previously resided in Massachusetts, Illinois and Florida. Barbara and her husband, Earl F. Sherman were married for 57 years. She was a Registered Nurse and was trained and educated at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, Mass. and Boston University. Barbara served most of her career as a volunteer nurse.

She was passionate about her grandchildren, gardening, music, reading and travel.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Earl; daughter, Gail Moline of Phelps; sons, Gary and Barry “Bud” Sherman of Hartland; sister, Elinore Pasquill of Middleboro, Mass. and six grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Barbara can be made to the Kane Center, Adult Day Club, 900 SE Salerno Road, Stuart, Fla., 34997, or to your local hospice. Services for family and friends will be held at Riverside Cemetery, in Fairhaven, Mass. May 27. Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, Hildebrandfh.com is handling arrangements.