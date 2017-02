All are invited to the Rhinelander District Library to help celebrate Dr. Seuss’ 113th birthday Feb. 27.

Dave Dall and Friends will present two 30-minute musical programs at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served and door prizes awarded.

Admission is free but tickets are required and are available in the Children’s Department or by calling 365-1070 ext. 2.

This event is sponsored by the efforts of the Rhinelander District Library Foundation.