Obituary: Thomas James Guolee

Thomas James Guolee, age 83 of Bundy, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at home. Tom was born Oct. 18, 1933 in the town of Bundy to Elmer and Marie (Winker) Guolee. He was united in marriage to Barbara Musch in Tomahawk on July 12, 1952. She preceded him in death on May 12, 1978. He later was united in marriage to Donna Gilbertson on Oct. 27, 1978. She preceded him in death on Sept. 29, 2013.

Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Paratrooper in the “Screaming Eagles” with the 101st Airborne Division. He was honorably discharged in 1956. He was employed as a Carpenter with Dietz Construction, retiring in 1996. Tom was instrumental in forming a Dartball and Horseshoe League in the Rhinelander area. Tom enjoyed playing cards; each week with his friends at Town and Country. He also enjoyed fishing, playing cribbage and spending time with family and friends and toasting with a glass of PBR. He is survived by his children, Phil (Carla) Guolee, Paula (Mike) Fleury, Dean (Marge) Cook, Mike (Vikki) Cook and Lisa Haack (Rich Setzer); 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Virginia Hagen. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his first and second wives; one brother, Dan Guolee and two sisters, Mona Gano and Helen Lemmens.

Tom requested that there will be no funeral, but rather a celebration of his life which will be held Sunday, Feb. 26 from 1-4 p.m. at Barry and Sherry’s Town and Country, located at N10847 State Hwy. 17, Gleason. Full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. The honors will be conducted by the Schmitt-Manecke-Donner V.F.W. Post 1638, Merrill and by two representatives from the United States Army. (Hildebrand Funeral Home and Cremation Specialists)