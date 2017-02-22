GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hodags win WIAA D2 opener over Antigo

In front from left, the Hodags' Ali Schickert is guarded in the lane by Antigo's Kendall Smith (30) and Hannah Zenkovich (1) in Tuesday's WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament game in the Jim Miazga Community Gymnasium. Photos by TMK Photography

RHS next faces top-seeded Hortonville

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls basketball team opened postseason play at home Tuesday with a 53-45 victory over No. 9-seeded Antigo.

The No. 8-seeded Hodags advance to the next round of the WIAA Division 2 Tournament to play Thursday night on the road against the top seed in their regional, Hortonville.

At left, the Hodags' Kaly Kostrova (14) dribbles on the perimeter while being guarded in Tuesday's home tournament game against Antigo. In front from left, the Hodags' Ali Schickert (41) works the ball inside while being guarded by Antigo's Kendall Smith (30) while Hannah Zenkovich (1) looks on in back in Tuesday' WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament game in the Jim Miazga Community Gymnasium. In back, the Hodags' Maddie Meyer (25) puts up a 3-point shot. From right, the Hodags' Ally Seefeldt (2) fights for the rebound with Antigo's Hannah Zenkovich (1) while the Hodags' Brooke Mork (12) looks on. The Hodags Alayna Franson (3) dribbles the ball down the court. The Hodags' Ali Schickert (41) gets tangled up with a few Antigo players going for the loose ball. The Hodags' Alayna Franson (3) shoots in the lane. At left, the Hodags' Maddie Meyer reaches up for the opening tip. At left, the Hodags' Brooke Mork dribbles while being guarded in Tuesday's WIAA Division 2 Tournament game at haome against Antigo. At right, the Hodags' Ally Seefeldt (2) drives in the lane. From right, the Hodags' Kaly Kostrova (14) battles for position inside with Antigo's Allison Kondzela (33). At center, Hodags head coach Ryan Clark discusses strategy with the players during a timeout.
In front from left, the Hodags' Ali Schickert (41) works the ball inside while being guarded by Antigo's Kendall Smith (30) while Hannah Zenkovich (1) looks on in back in Tuesday' WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament game in the Jim Miazga Community Gymnasium.
