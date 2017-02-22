GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hodags win WIAA D2 opener over Antigo

RHS next faces top-seeded Hortonville

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls basketball team opened postseason play at home Tuesday with a 53-45 victory over No. 9-seeded Antigo.

The No. 8-seeded Hodags advance to the next round of the WIAA Division 2 Tournament to play Thursday night on the road against the top seed in their regional, Hortonville.