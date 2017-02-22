GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hodags win WIAA D2 opener over Antigo

RHS next faces top-seeded Hortonville
STAR JOURNAL REPORT
The Rhinelander High School varsity girls basketball team opened postseason play at home Tuesday with a 53-45 victory over No. 9-seeded Antigo.
The No. 8-seeded Hodags advance to the next round of the WIAA Division 2 Tournament to play Thursday night on the road against the top seed in their regional, Hortonville.
In front from left, the Hodags' Ali Schickert (41) works the ball inside while being guarded by Antigo's Kendall Smith (30) while Hannah Zenkovich (1) looks on in back in Tuesday' WIAA Division 2 Regional Tournament game in the Jim Miazga Community Gymnasium.