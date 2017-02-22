BOYS BASKETBALL: Hodags win at Wausau West, 63-54

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys basketball team was victorious in non-conference action Tuesday at Wausau West, 63-54.

Owen White led the Hodags as their only player scoring in double figures with 20 points.

RHS shot 23-47 (48.9 percent) from the field overall and 6-16 (37.5 percent) from 3-point range.

The Hodags’ season record stands at 12-8 overall and 7-4 in the Great Northern Conference going into Thursday’s regular-season finale at conference rival Lakeland Union High School. RHS opens the WIAA Division 2 Tournament on March 3 as the No. 4 seed in its regional and will host No. 5-seeded Merrill.

Rhinelander 63, Wausau West 54

Rhinelander 25 28 – 63

Wausau West 19 35 – 54

Rhinelander: Reeve Craig 6, Brad Comer 7, Brad Quade 6, Reese Flores 9, Owen White 20, Junior Howard 7, Matthew Reinthaler 8. 3-pointers: Comer, Quade, Flores, White, Howard, Reinthaler. Free throws: 11-15. Fouls: 17.