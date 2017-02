STAR JOURNAL REPORT

There is one statewide race on the ballot for today’s Wisconsin spring primary election. Two candidates will be chosen to compete for the state Superintendent of Public Instruction in the general election April 4.

Incumbent Tony Evers is being challenged Lowell Holtz of Beloit and John Humphries of Mount Horeb. Rick Melcher of Racine is running as a write-in candidate.

For more information, visit www.myvote.wi.gov.