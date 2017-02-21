HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Hodags 2nd in GNC Small Division

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School gymnastics team didn’t have all its top athletes compete Saturday when the Hodags placed second at the “Small Division” Great Northern Conference Meet in Mosinee.

Results in the conference meet mirrored how the five league teams finished in dual competition. Medford, which went undefeated in conference dual meets, won the league title by also finishing first at the GNC Meet with 116.2 points, followed by RHS (114.525), Lakeland (112.925), Chequamegon (103.725) and Mosinee (57.9).

The Hodags, who also didn’t record any individual first-place finishes in the four events, accounted for two of the four runner-up finishes as part of eight top-five finishes in those events.

RHS sophomore Raven Sturtevant placed second in the floor exercise (7.9) and on the uneven bars (7.3), third on the balance beam (7.6) and fourth in vaulting (8.2) to end up second in the all-around competition (31.0).

The Hodags recorded two more top-five finishes on the uneven bars with sophomore Harlie Zimmerman placing third at 7.3 and junior Makayla Kuester finishing fourth at 7.175. Kuester also placed fourth in the floor exercise (7.65), while freshman Emily Radke tied for fifth on the balance beam (7.3).

Mosinee senior Mallorie Barabas placed first in the all-around competition (32.85) and also won the floor exercise (8.85), balance beam (8.3) and vaulting (8.85). Medford sophomore Maddy Wanke finished first on the uneven bars (7.35).

RHS next competes Thursday in the WIAA Division 2 Sectional at Antigo.