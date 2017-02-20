Obituary: Walter Haberli

Walter Haberli, age 80 of Rhinelander, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. Walt was born May 2, 1936 in Navarre, Ohio to Walter and Dorothy (Whitmer) Haberli. He attended schools there graduating from the Navarre High School in 1954. He married Patricia Reynolds Feb. 14, 1964 and they moved to Florida where Walt pursued a career in music.

Walt was an accomplished organist and pianist and played throughout the United States. While in Florida he was approached by the Zambons about playing at their resort in Rhinelander. The rest is history. He began playing each summer at Holiday Acres. He then was presented with the opportunity of managing the campground during the day and playing at night. That was in the early 1970’s and he and his family have been here since.

So many people enjoyed Walt’s music both at Holiday Acres and also at the First Untied Methodist Church. Walt was a member of the church and played for many services, special events and funerals. In his spare time he also enjoyed recording music and gardening. Before his wife passed they also enjoyed raising German sheperds. Walt was pleased with the recent Westminster champion.

He is survived by his daughters, Lori of Pelican lake and Jodi of Buckley, Wash. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia on Oct. 4, 2014; his sister Alice and his brother John.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at 11 a.m., with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m., all at the First United Methodist Church. Reverend Ellen Rasmussen will officiate. Interment will be in the Newbold Memorial Cemetery. You may leave your private condolences for the Haberli family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for the Haberli family.