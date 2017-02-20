GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hodags win regular-season finale

RHS enters WIAA D2 tourney 9-13 overall

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls basketball team is entering the Division 2 WIAA Tournament on a winning note after recording a 70-59 non-conference victory Thursday at Crandon.

The Hodags had four players score in double figures led by Brooke Mork with 15 points. Kaly Kostrova added 14 points with Kenedy Van Zile tallying 13 points and Ali Schickert scoring 11 more.

RHS, which closed out the regular season 9-13 overall and was also 6-6 in the Great Northern Conference, enters the postseason as the No. 8 seed in its regional and opens WIAA play at home Tuesday night against No. 9-seeded Antigo.

Hodags 70, Crandon 59

Hodags 30 40 – 70

Crandon 25 34 – 59

Hodags: Kenedy Van Zile 13, Ally Seefeldt 6, Alayna Franson 2, Brooke Mork 15, Kaly Kostrova 14, Molly Wagler 8, Maddie Meyer 1, Ali Schickert 11. 3-pointers: Kostrova 2. Free throws: 14-27. Fouls: 32.