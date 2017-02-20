BOYS SWIMMING: Nolan Francis places 6th twice at state

Hodags 16th in Division 2

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Rhinelander sophomore boys swimmer Nolan Francis won a pair of medals at Friday’s WIAA Division 2 State Meet at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Natatorium.

Francis placed sixth in both the 200-yard individual medley (1 minute, 59.08 seconds) and 100 butterfly (53.84). Brown Deer/University School of Milwaukee junior Ben Hayes won the individual medley (1:52.43), while Grafton senior Sean O’Connor finished first the butterfly (50.41).

The top-six finishers in each event received medals.

The Hodags also had two relays compete at the state meet.

Francis joined sophomore Russell Benoy and freshmen David King and Thaddeus Heck for a 12th-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:44.23). Monona Grove won the event in 1:33.82.

RHS’s 200 freestyle relay comprised of Francis, Benoy, sophomore Martin Hoger and freshman Devon Gaber had been the 16th and final qualifier for state, but didn’t record any points there after being disqualified.

The scoring for individual events ranged from 20 points for first to a point for 16th place, while the points were doubled for the three relays.

Of the 31 teams to score at least a point in the Division 2 State Meet, the Hodags placed 16th with 36 points. Monona Grove won the Division 2 team title with the top score of 381 with Ashwaubenon placing runner-up at 232. Lakeland Union High School, which had won the Stevens Point Sectional in which RHS also competed, placed 11th at state with 84 points.

The Thunderbirds’ top finishes were recorded by junior Jack Garcia, who also received two medals by placing third in the 500 freestyle (4:45.23) and fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:45.82).

Monona Grove junior Ben McDade won the 500 freestyle by setting a new Division 2 state record in 4:28.83 and also placed first in the 200 freestyle in 1:39.67.