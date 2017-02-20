BOYS BASKETBALL: Hodags down Red Robins, 61-47

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys basketball team finds itself in a tie for second place in the Great Northern Conference after winning Friday at home in league play over Antigo, 61-47.

The Hodags, who improved to 7-4 in the GNC and 11-8 overall, close out their regular-season schedule this week with a pair of games that include a non-conference contest Tuesday at Wausau West and a league matchup Thursday against Lakeland Union High School, which is also 7-4 in the GNC. Medford has clinched this season’s conference title with a 9-2 league mark.

RHS opens WIAA Division 2 Tournament action March 3 as the No. 4 seed in its regional and will host No. 5-seeded Merrill.