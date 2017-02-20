BOYS BASKETBALL: Hodags down Red Robins, 61-47

At right, the Hodags' Reeve Craig (3) looks for an open teammate in Friday's home game against Antigo. Photos by TMK Photography

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys basketball team finds itself in a tie for second place in the Great Northern Conference after winning Friday at home in league play over Antigo, 61-47.

The Hodags, who improved to 7-4 in the GNC and 11-8 overall, close out their regular-season schedule this week with a pair of games that include a non-conference contest Tuesday at Wausau West and a league matchup Thursday against Lakeland Union High School, which is also 7-4 in the GNC. Medford has clinched this season’s conference title with a 9-2 league mark.

RHS opens WIAA Division 2 Tournament action March 3 as the No. 4 seed in its regional and will host No. 5-seeded Merrill.

The Hodags' Brad Comer (10) puts up a jump shot in Friday's home game against Antigo. At left, the Hodags Matthew Reinthaler (35) drives inside against the Antigo defense. The Hodags Matthew Reinthaler sets up on the perimeter. In back, the Hodags' Owen White (22) puts up a shot against Antigo. In front at left, the Hodags' Owen White drives inside for two against Antigo. The Hodags' Matthew Reinthaler (35) shoots from the charity stripe. At right, the Hodags' Reeve Craig calls out the play in Friday's home game against Antigo. From left, the Hodags' Easton Senoraske, Reeve Craig, Matt Rudolph and Matthew Reinthaler are recognized Friday on Senior Night. Moral support from the Hodag bench. Matt Rudolph is introduced. Owen White is introduced. Hodags get ready for the game against Antigo. The opening tipoff.
From left, the Hodags' Easton Senoraske, Reeve Craig, Matt Rudolph and Matthew Reinthaler are recognized Friday on Senior Night.

 

