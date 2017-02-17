Reader suggests stricter spay and neuter laws

Editor,

You have read or heard about the dogs removed from It Matters to One (IMTO) “rescue” shelter. I encourage you to go on line and research rescue operations.

Spaying and neutering and leash laws aren’t as common, or enforced, in the southern areas of the country. Along with warmer weather conditions, dogs roam the streets year round, with females having up to three litters a year.

According to the Daily Union, there is a “corridor” in Northeast Houston, an area more than a mile wide where hundreds of dogs are purposely abandoned.

It is estimated, according to the city’s Bureau of Animal Regulation and Care that 800,000 to 1.2 million dogs are living on the streets of Houston, alone. One would wonder what regulating that bureau does.

Thousands of animals are being transported by car and plane to many northern states, one of which is Wisconsin.

Maybe states that are so completely irresponsible should make and enforce strict laws to stop the insanity which fills their streets with uncared-for animals. Or, when they transfer them to other states, allot funds to help with their care.

Months ago I contacted the ASPCA and asked what they could do to get national spaying/neutering laws enacted. The reply indicated it wasn’t something for them to solve!! Homeless animals, wandering streets, is not an act of cruelty?

The Oneida County Humane Society finds 25-30 dogs a comfortable number according to last week’s article. IMTO had taken in 39. PLEASE read their Facebook page. They do care.

KM White, Rhinelander

Seeking common ground

Editor,

Three friends and I have requested a meeting with Congressman Sean Duffy during the four-day district work week for constituents Feb 21-24 when elected officials are holding town halls and meetings at their district offices.

On Feb. 23, my friends and I will meet with Congressman Duffy’s Chief of Staff to discuss our concerns over repeal of the ACA, commonly known as Obamacare, without any replacement. In an attempt to find common ground on healthcare access and its coverage, we each have personal healthcare stories of family or friend to share.

Full participation in our democracy means more than voting, so stay tuned for “the rest of the story” after our meeting!

Kay L. Hoff, Minocqua