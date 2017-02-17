Oneida County’s top five outstanding warrants – Feb. 17

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Rebecca S. Sanders, 45, Female/White; fail to appear jury trial for disorderly conduct/misconduct in court. BODY ONLY. Brandy M. Johnson, 20, Female/Black; fail to appear operating without a license, second offense within three years. BODY ONLY. Lara K. Williams, 39, Female/Native American; fail to appear operating after revocation. BODY ONLY. Darron L. Harris, 37, Male/Black; fail to pay operating without a license, first offense. BOND: $228.50. Steven C. Howard, 42, Male/White; fail to pay possession of illegally obtained prescription; retail theft; two counts of non-registration of auto; operate without insurance; battery, seatbelt violation. BOND: $2,295.10.
