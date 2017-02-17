Annual rite of late winter underway on Squash Lake

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Squash Lake Association is holding its annual Ice-Off contest to raise money to combat the invasive lake weed, Eurasian water milfoil.

The contest pays out half of the entry money to the person guessing when the ice will go off Squash Lake. Data from the last 20 years show the earliest ice-off date of March 21 and the latest, May 6.

Contest organizers, Marj Mehring and Jeff Paddock, have placed a large loon on the ice, with a specially-designed clock that will stop working when the ice is thin enough for “Big Loon” to break through and swim. One guess is $3; four guesses for $10.

Visit squashlakeassociation.com for the official entry form and rules. The Town Pump will also have entry forms. Donations are also being accepted.