Annual rite of late winter underway on Squash Lake

This giant loon looks out of place on the frozen Squash Lake. It is rigged, however, to know exactly the date, hour and minute the ice goes out.

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Squash Lake Association is holding its annual Ice-Off contest to raise money to combat the invasive lake weed, Eurasian water milfoil.

The contest pays out half of the entry money to the person guessing when the ice will go off Squash Lake. Data from the last 20 years show the earliest ice-off date of March 21 and the latest, May 6.
Contest organizers, Marj Mehring and Jeff Paddock, have placed a large loon on the ice, with a specially-designed clock that will stop working when the ice is thin enough for “Big Loon” to break through and swim. One guess is $3; four guesses for $10.

Visit squashlakeassociation.com for the official entry form and rules. The Town Pump will also have entry forms. Donations are also being accepted.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Does your diet need an oil change?

Comments comments

Why do birds sing?

Comments comments

Viewpoint

Comments comments

UPDATE: Co-founder arrested for mistreating animals, obstructing law enforcement

Comments comments