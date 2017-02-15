Obituary: Mark Apfel

Mark Allen Apfel, age 54, of Rhinelander, died Feb. 12, 2017. He was born Dec. 29, 1962 in Rhinelander to Alfred and Doris (Charboneau) Apfel. Mark attended schools here graduating from the Rhinelander High School in 1981. He served with the US Navy and upon his honorable discharge he returned to Rhinelander.

A disability from his service prevented Mark from regular employment during his lifetime. It did, however, allow him to pursue his lifetime love of coaching and helping the youth of Rhinelander. He served the Rhinelander School District as a coach for over 15 years. He coached mainly football at the middle school and high school level but also helped in many other sports, usually whatever was needed at the time. He was a dedicated coach who loved to see the kids succeed at all different levels. He was proud of his community and the development of its youth.

Mark’s other interests always involved his family. He loved playing golf with his sons and his favorite holiday was the 4th of July. He loved being at Hodag Park with family and friends on the 4th each year. He was a big Badger, Brewer, Bucks and unfortunately, a Vikings fan.

Mark is survived by his sons Kyle of Milwaukee, Dakotah of Rhinelander and Terry of Rhinelander, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will be held for Mark at 11 a.m., with visitation from 9-11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, all at the Carlson Funeral Home. You may leave your private condolences for his family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for the Apfel family.