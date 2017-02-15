Obituary: Dorie Kopp

Dorothy “Dorie” M. Kopp, age 92 of Rhinelander died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Dorie was born Sept. 27, 1924 in Chicago, Ill. to John and Rose (Freres) Kopp, Jr. She attended St. Peter’s Catholic Grade School in Skokie, Ill. The family moved to Rhinelander in 1935 and Dorie then attended Pine Grove School, St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School and was a 1943 graduate of Rhinelander High School. She then attended St. Francis Nursing College in Evanston, Ill. Upon her graduating from Nursing School, Dorie remained in Evanston and was employed at St. Francis Hospital. She moved to Madison in 1951 and was employed at University Hospital. She moved back to Rhinelander where she was employed at St. Mary’s Hospital from the early 60’s until retiring in 1990.

Dorie was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church and had participated as a Eucharistic Minister for those who were homebound and who were in the hospital. She attended St. Therese’s Catholic Church in Three Lakes where she participated in the Devine Mercy Chaplet. Dorie enjoyed being outdoors and loved gardening. She was an avid Packer, Badger and Milwaukee Brave fan. Dorie had been a very active member of the Lake Thompson Association and enjoyed cruising in the pontoon boat on the lake. She will be remembered for helping and caring for others and driving in the woods in the Doodlebug.

She will be dearly missed by her brother, Joseph Kopp and her sister, Dr. Barbara Bergman both of Rhinelander. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Charles, John “Bud” L. (Margaret “Peg”) Kopp and Dr. Richard Kopp; sister-in-law, Marge Kopp; and brother-in-law, Jack Bergman. The visitation for Dorie will be held Friday, Feb. 17 at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church located at the corner of Conro St. and King St., from 9:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. mass of Christian burial. Fr. Randy Knauf will be officiating. Immediately following the mass, committal services will take place at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Cemetery.

Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, 24 E. Davenport Street, Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501, 715-365-4343. Celebrating lives and healing hearts. Everyone is invited to light a candle, sign the guestbook, leave a photo or an online condolence at www.hildebrandrussfh.com