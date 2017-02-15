GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hodags tamed by Tigers, 70-48

RHS 8-13 overall

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls basketball team’s winning streak ended at three games Tuesday when the Hodags lost in non-conference action at Marshfield, 70-48.

The Tigers pulled out to a 40-22 lead at halftime. Both teams did most of their scoring inside the arc with only five 3-pointers recorded between them.

Kaly Kostrova led RHS with 21 points while Ali Schickert also scored in double figures with 13 points. Ema Fehrenbach led three Marshfield players in double figures with a game-high 24 points.

The loss dropped the Hodags’ overall season record to 8-13 going into Thursday’s regular-season finale at Crandon. RHS opens WIAA Division 2 tournament play next Tuesday as the No. 8 seed in its regional and will host No. 9-seeded Antigo.

Tigers 70, Hodags 48

Hodags 22 26 – 48

Tigers 40 30 – 70

Hodags: Ally Seefeldt 6, Brooke Mork 4, Kaly Kostrova 21, Maddie Meyer 2, Ali Schickert 13. 3-pointers: Kostrova 2. Free throws: 12-17. Fouls: 15.