BOYS BASKETBALL: Hodags fall at home to Marshfield

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys basketball team fell behind by 17 points at halftime Tuesday and ended up losing in non-conference action to Marshfield, 70-48, in the Jim Miazga Community Gymnasium.

White recorded a double-double for RHS with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hodags, who dropped to 10-8 overall and are 6-4 in the Great Northern Conference, return to action Friday with a conference home game against Antigo.