BOYS BASKETBALL: Hodags fall at home to Marshfield

From right, the Hodags' Brad Quade guards Marshfield's Alec Hinson (12) in Tuesday's game in the Jim Miazga Community Gymnasium. Photos by TMK Photography.

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys basketball team fell behind by 17 points at halftime Tuesday and ended up losing in non-conference action to Marshfield, 70-48, in the Jim Miazga Community Gymnasium.

White recorded a double-double for RHS with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hodags, who dropped to 10-8 overall and are 6-4 in the Great Northern Conference, return to action Friday with a conference home game against Antigo.

At right, the Hodags' Matthew Reinthaler (35) fights for the rebound in Tuesday's home game against Marshfield. At right, the Hodags' Junior Howard is guarded in Tuesday's home game against Marshfield. At left, the Hodags' Brad Comer takes a 3-point shot in Tuesday's home game against Marshfield. In back at left, the Hodags' Owen White goes up for the block against Marshfield's Grant Michaelis (14). The seat Mark Apfel would sit in at all home games is saved for him. The Hodags' Owen White dribbles down the court. Hodags head boys basketball coach Derek Lemmens speaks with the players.
At right, the Hodags' Matthew Reinthaler (35) fights for the rebound in Tuesday's home game against Marshfield.
