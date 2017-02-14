Obituary: William J. Feck

William J. Feck, age 64, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by his family and friends. He was born July 21, 1952 in Chicago, Ill. to Daniel and Dorothy Feck.

William is survived by his wife, Carol; step-daughter, Christine (Michael) Finch; two grandchildren; siblings, Janice (George) Farrell, Gloria Feck and DJ Feck. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-son, Joseph Piquette, Sr. and his brothers, Leroy and Edward Feck.

In accordance with his wishes there will be no visitation or services. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)