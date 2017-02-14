Obituary: Patricia Rae Gilbert

Patricia Rae Gilbert, age 58 of Pelican Lake, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at home under the care of Ministry Hospice. She was born May 12, 1958 in Chicago, Ill. to Herbert and Rita “Bonnie” (Slater) Dettman.

Patti graduated from Elcho High School in 1976 and from the State College of Beauty Culture in Wausau. She was employed by K & S Construction of Pelican Lake for many years and the Corner Tap, having leased it for three years.

Patti was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Elcho.

Survivors include her daughter, Tina (Mark) Klaar of Elcho; grandsons, Mark Jr. and Mitchell Klaar; sisters, Donna (Mike) Burback of Minn. and Joni (Jess) Shelton of Elcho; brothers, Daniel (Veronica) Dettman of Fla. and William Dettman of Elcho; significant other, Jeffery Warbelton of Pelican Lake; aunt, Marie “Peach” Thill of Monico and nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Elcho with Rev. Dave Zimmerman officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the church. (Bradley Funeral Home)

