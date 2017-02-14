Obituary: Mabel “Mae” Punches

Mabel “Mae” A. Punches, age 80 of the Town of Pine Lake, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Mae was born Dec. 18, 1936 in Woodruff to Frank and Clara (Hiesner) Rhoades. She was united in marriage to Joseph H. Punches Feb. 28, 1953. Mae was a lifelong resident of Rhinelander. She devoted most of her life in caring for her disabled daughter, Tammy until the onset of vascular dementia. Mae enjoyed watching television, old western movies and listening to music, especially Elvis. She also enjoyed being outdoors and going for walks. Most of all, Mae loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Joseph B. Punches Jr. of Rhinelander, Deborah (Hilary) LaBudda, of Basin, Wyo., Vicky (Randy) Emmer of Lake Tomahawk, and Tammy Punches of Rhinelander. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Shane and Matthew Emmer and Hilarie Baker; four great-grandchildren, Michael and Ava Emmer and Quintin and Logan Baker; nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Punches; her parents; two brothers, John Rhoades and Edward Mikkelson and by two sisters, Irene (Rhoades) Kleinshmidt and June (Rhoades) Garber.

The funeral service, with Deacon Hilary LaBudda officiating will be held Friday, Feb. 17 at 1 p.m., at the Hidebrand Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 17 from 11a.m. until the service. A luncheon will immediately follow the service in the banquet room of the funeral home. At the conclusion of the luncheon all are invited to attend the committal service at Wilderness Rest Cemetery in Lake Tomahawk. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)

