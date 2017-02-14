Howard Young Medical Center announces renovation and construction plans

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Representatives of Howard Young Medical Center, part of Ascension, announced today it will embark on a multi-phased, multi-million dollar renovation and construction project. The first phase of renovation is expected to begin by June 1.

“It has been recognized for some time that an investment is needed to ensure the hospital remains a viable choice for associates to work, clinicians to practice and patients to choose for their care,” said Debra Standridge, Ascension Wisconsin north region president. “Facility improvements are integral to ensuring the long-term sustainability of essential services for the community.”

According to a press release, over the last nine months hospital leaders have been working with architects and engineers as well as a team of Ascension design and construction professionals to develop a conceptual master facility plan for Howard Young Medical Center. The plan reportedly includes a combination of extensive renovation of existing space as well as new construction for hospital and ambulatory care services which are expected to meet the present and future demand for the area’s health care needs.

Outlined in the release are four points Howard Young Medical Center renovation and construction plan will focus on:

Improving the patient experience;

Improving efficiency and functionality for patients and associates;

Addressing issues that are characteristic of older construction; and

Reducing the cost of operations through more efficient buildings.

“Over the past few months, the facility planning process has included a number of steps necessary to understand current and forecasted service needs, projected demand for those needs and the infrastructure required to support the needs,” explained Sandy Anderson, president, Howard Young Medical Center. “A thorough assessment of the existing facility was conducted to understand the condition of the electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling infrastructure as well as ADA compliance.”

Last month representatives from Marshfield Clinic announced plans to build a 72,000-square-foot hospital addition to its current clinic in Minocqua.

“We’re encouraged that Ascension recognizes that Howard Young is an aging facility that needs significant upgrades, sad Marshfield Clinic Regional Medical Director Dr. William Melms. “This is why we are excited about our plans to meet the health care needs of the next generation through our new state-of-the-art modern hospital that will combine the latest technology with our nearly 60 world-class physicians who currently provide care to the Minocqua community – all under one roof. This is what the community deserves, and we look forward to providing an efficient and affordable choice for Northwoods patients.”

The Howard Young hospital has been in Woodruff for more than 70 years.