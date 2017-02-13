School District pays tribute to Hodag coach

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A fixture at Hodag sporting events for many years has died. The School District of Rhinelander released a statement regarding the death of Mark Apfel:

It is with great sadness that the School District of Rhinelander remembers long-time coach and mentor, Mark Apfel. Mark coached varied levels of football, basketball and baseball for many years. He will be remembered for his dedication to coaching and his commitment to Hodag sports. He was viewed as a coach who worked with youth as a passionate calling. Not only was he dedicated to Hodag sports, but he cared deeply for all the students and athletes he worked with over the years.

The Hodag community mourns his loss and sends their sincere condolences to Mark’s family.

Details regarding services for Mark are not known at this time.