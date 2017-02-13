School District pays tribute to Hodag coach

Photo by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A fixture at Hodag sporting events for many years has died. The School District of Rhinelander released a statement regarding the death of Mark Apfel:

It is with great sadness that the School District of Rhinelander remembers long-time coach and mentor, Mark Apfel.  Mark coached varied levels of football, basketball and baseball for many years.  He will be remembered for his dedication to coaching and his commitment to Hodag sports.  He was viewed as a coach who worked with youth as a passionate calling.  Not only was he dedicated to Hodag sports, but he cared deeply for all the students and athletes he worked with over the years.

The Hodag community mourns his loss and sends their sincere condolences to Mark’s family.

Details regarding services for Mark are not known at this time.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

City Council rejects dog park at Pioneer Park

Comments comments

Council approves part-time, interim city administrator

Comments comments

BOYS HOCKEY: Hodags close out regular season

Comments comments

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hodags down Tomahawk, Mosinee

Comments comments