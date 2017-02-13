GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hodags down Tomahawk, Mosinee

RHS hosts WIAA tournament opener Feb. 21

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls basketball team is back on the winning track with a pair of Great Northern Conference victories.

The Hodags snapped a five-game losing streak by winning Friday at Tomahawk, 60-27.

RHS, which had 10 players end up scoring, was led by Kaly Kostrova with a game-high 20 points. Sierra Graeber led the Hatchets with 16 points.

HODAGS 59, INDIANS 38

RHS broke open a 2-point halftime lead with 37 second-half points and won Saturday at home over Mosinee, 59-38.

Kostrova led three Hodag players scoring in double figures with 20 points. Ally Seefeldt added 13 points with Ali Schickert scoring 12 more. No one on the Indians scored in double figures with McKayla Garski tallying a team-high eight points.

RHS, which improved to 5-6 in the GNC and 7-12 overall, hosts its final conference game Monday against Tomahawk before closing out its regular-season schedule with non-conference road games against Marshfield on Tuesday and Crandon on Thursday.

The Hodags have received the No. 8 seed in their regional and open WIAA Division 2 tournament play Feb. 21 by hosting No. 9-seeded Antigo.

Friday’s game

Hodags 60, Hatchets 27

Hodags 33 27 – 60

Hatchets 12 15 – 27

Hodags: Kenedy Van Zile 5, Ally Seefeldt 7, Payton Van Zile 2, Brooke Mork 6, Kaly Kostrova 20, Lexie Rick 4, Molly Wagler 4, Maddie Meyer 2, Erika Jorgensen 5, Ali Schickert 5. 3-pointers: Kostrova 4, K. Van Zile, Schickert. Free throws: 2-6. Fouls: 17.

Saturday’s game

Hodags 59, Indians 38

Indians 20 18 – 38

Hodags 22 37 – 59

Hodags: Kenedy Van Zile 6, Ally Seefeldt 13, Payton Van Zile 3, Brooke Mork 2, Kaly Kostrova 20, Maddie Meyer 3, Ali Schickert 12. 3-pointers: Kostrova 3, P. Van Zile, Meyer. Free throws: 16-21. Fouls: 19.