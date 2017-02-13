BOYS HOCKEY: Hodags close out regular season

RHS enters WIAA playoffs 8-14 overall

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys hockey team closed out its regular-season schedule late last week with a pair of pair of non-conference home games, losing one and winning another.

The Hodags fell behind by three goals after the first period Friday when they lost against Ashwaubenon, 5-2, at the Rhinelander Ice Arena.

“Ashwaubenon had a first line that was fast and pretty skilled,” said RHS head coach M.J. Laggis.

The Hodags were able to pull within a goal going into the final period. RHS got on the scoreboard in the second stanza with a power-play goal from Dylan Roeser. The Hodags then cut the Jaguars’ lead to 3-2 on a goal from Brandon Kolasa assisted by Ethan Pequet.

Ashwaubenon also did all the scoring in the third period with a pair of goals with the final goal coming on the power play.

RHS 5, CHEQUAMENGON 2

The Hodags won their regular-season finale Saturday over Chequamegon, 5-2, at the Rhinelander Ice Arena.

“We outshot Chequamegon 54-8, but only outscored them 5-2,” Laggis said. “Goal scoring is a huge focus for this team in the offseason, and it’s already being worked on consistently in our dryland area before games and after practices, although we have very few (practices) as we have our schedule so packed with games this last five weeks.”

RHS put 20 shots on goal in the first period, but could only muster one goal when Cole Spaulding scored assisted by Roeser and Pequet.

The Hodags got three second-period goals from a trio of seniors. Logan Wild scored on a rush play before defenseman Tyler Blomdahl registered his first career varsity goal and Roeser scored on the power play assisted by Freddie Wisner.

Chequamegon tallied both of its goals in the third period when RHS’s final goal of the game came on a shot from Sam Tjugum assisted by Hunter Hicks.

Seth Stafford recorded the win in goal for the Hodags.

RHS, which closed out the regular season 8-14 overall and 3-10 in the Great Northern Conference, has received the No. 9 seed in its sectional and opens WIAA tournament play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Merrill against No. 8-seeded Merrill/Wausau East.