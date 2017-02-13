BOYS BASKETBALL: Hodags drop pair of road games

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys basketball team lost two road games late last week.

The Hodags dropped Thursday’s Great Northern Conference matchup at league-leading Medford, 58-47.

Owen White was RHS’s only player scoring in double figures with 22 points. He also hauled in 14 rebounds to record a double-double.

The Hodags shot 16-48 (33.3 percent) from the field overall and only 3-19 (15.8 percent) from 3-point range.

DEERFIELD 58, HODAGS 48

RHS fell behind by 18 points at halftime before losing Saturday’s game at Deerfield, Illinois, 58-48.

White and Matthew Reinthaler each had 16 points to lead the Hodags.

RHS shot 20-49 (40.8 percent) from the field overall and 8-26 (30.6 percent) behind the arc.

The Hodags’ season record stands at 10-7 overall and 6-4 in the GNC going into Tuesday’s non-conference game at home against Marshfield.