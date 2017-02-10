Top warrants in Oneida County – Feb. 10

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals wanted by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these individuals can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Carina Garcia Morales, 21, Hispanic/Female. Failure to pay disorderly conduct. BOND: $386. Rebecca S. Sanders, 41, White/Female. Failure to appear jury trial, misconduct in court. BODY ONLY. Anthony B. Wallace, 38, Black/Male. Failure to pay operate while suspended and operate without proof of insurance. BOND: $494.50. Steven S. Newbold, 49, White/Male. Failure to pay trespassing. BOND: $354.50. Al M. Crowe, 36, Native American/Male. Failure to pay theft of movable property. BOND: $456.
