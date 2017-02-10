Mock Trial regional contest this weekend

Star Journal Report

Rhinelander High School is defending its regional championship title Feb. 11, at the 34th annual Mock Trial Regional Tournament.

Last year, RHS broke its own state record by winning its 30th consecutive regional title. The tournament is sponsored by the Wisconsin Law Foundation and will be held in the Marathon County Courthouse in Wausau. Rhinelander High School will be represented by two teams. Other high schools participating in the regional tournament are Lakeland Union, Wausau West, Merrill, Phillips, Thorp and D.C. Everest.

Rhinelander team two includes, from left, Ben Sheth, Karston LaDean, Maile Llanos, Ben Kubisiak, Grace Payfer, Zack DuBois, Alexa Adams, Mason Hageny and Holly Puza.

This year’s case involves a teenager who died after ingesting a prescription painkiller, oxycodone. The prosecution contends that the defendant, Tristan Marks, delivered her grandmother’s oxycodone to the deceased at a party she hosted. She has been charged with first degree reckless homicide. The defense maintains that the deceased, Riley Thomas, was suffering from Cystic Fibrosis, and his excessive smoking and drinking caused his death. Students will play attorney and witness roles in the competition, which is judged by local attorneys and judges.

The teams are coached by Kathy Vick-Martini, attorney Amy Ferguson, and Judge Michael Bloom.