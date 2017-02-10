GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hodags swept up by Rapids, 53-35

At center, the Hodags' Kaly Kostrova (14) reaches out for the rebound in Thursday's home game against Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. Photos by TMK Photography

RHS loses 5th straight

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls basketball team wasn’t able to score 20 or more points in either half Thursday night when the Hodags lost a non-conference game at home to Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, 53-35.

RHS had two players end up scoring in double figures led by Kaly Kostrova with 13 points and Ally Seefeldt adding 10 points. Rapids’ two players in double figures included Maddie Paitel with 13 points and Maycie Wiernik scoring 11 more.

The Hodags, who lost their fifth game in a row, dropped to 5-12 overall and are 3-6 in the Great Northern Conference. RHS will play its final three conference games over four days with a road game Friday at Tomahawk, before hosting Mosinee on Saturday and Tomahawk on Monday.

RHS then closes out its regular-season schedule with a pair of non-conference road games Tuesday at Marshfield and Thursday at Crandon.

Rapids 53, Hodags 35

Rapids         30           23 – 53

Hodags       17           18 – 35

Hodags: Kenedy Van Zile 4, Ally Seefeldt 10, Brooke Mork 2, Kaly Kostrova 13, Maddie Meyer 2, Ali Schickert 4. 3-pointers: Kostrova. Free throws: 4-4. Fouls: 14.

From right, the Hodags' Alayna Franson (3) looks to pass the ball while being guarded by Wisconsin Rapids' Maddie Paitel (50) in Thursday's game in the Jim Miazga Community Gymnasium. The Hodags' Kaly Kostrova (14) drives in the lane for a basket against Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. The Hodags' Kenedy Van Zile (0) dribbles the ball up the court. From left, the Hodags' Ally Seefeldt dribbles along the perimeter while being guarded by Wisconsin Rapids' Kaitlyn Hess. Hodags and Wisconsin Rapids players battle inside. The Hodags huddle on the court.
<
>
From right, the Hodags' Alayna Franson (3) looks to pass the ball while being guarded by Wisconsin Rapids' Maddie Paitel (50) in Thursday's game in the Jim Miazga Community Gymnasium.
