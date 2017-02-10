BOYS HOCKEY: Hodags shut out at home by Red Robins

RHS 3-10 in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The disparity between Great Northern Conference boys hockey teams at the top and near the bottom of the league standings was on display Thursday night when Rhinelander couldn’t generate a goal and lost at home to conference-leading Antigo, 6-0.

“Antigo is very fast and moves the puck extremely well,” said Hodags head coach M.J. Laggis. “They are a highly skilled group and shoot the puck very quickly and where they want it.

“Our kids played fast and hard, there were moments when we held our own and generated some offensive opportunities of our own, but they didn’t last long as Antigo has a lightning-fast transition game.”

Seth Stafford played in goal for RHS and stopped 33 of the 39 shots he faced.

“It wasn’t just the shots on goal, but the quality of shots on goal that made it a difficult task to say the least,” Laggis said. “I thought Seth did some really good things and made some quality saves along the way against a very high scoring group of Antigo players.”

The loss dropped the Hodags’ season record to 3-10 in the GNC and 7-13 overall. The Red Robins improved to 9-0 in conference play and 17-6 overall.

“Those are the games you have to learn and improve from and get better for the next opportunity,” Laggis said.

RHS closes out its regular-season schedule with home games Friday against Ashwaubenon and Saturday against Chequamegon. The Hodags have received the No. 9 seed in their sectional and open the WIAA playoffs Tuesday in Merrill against No. 8-seeded Merrill/Wausau East.