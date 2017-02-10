BOYS HOCKEY: Hodags shut out at home by Red Robins

At left, the Hodags' Brandon Kolasa (24) gets tangled up with an Antigo skater and an official in Thursday's game at the Rhinelander Ice Arena.

RHS 3-10 in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The disparity between Great Northern Conference boys hockey teams at the top and near the bottom of the league standings was on display Thursday night when Rhinelander couldn’t generate a goal and lost at home to conference-leading Antigo, 6-0.

“Antigo is very fast and moves the puck extremely well,” said Hodags head coach M.J. Laggis. “They are a highly skilled group and shoot the puck very quickly and where they want it.

“Our kids played fast and hard, there were moments when we held our own and generated some offensive opportunities of our own, but they didn’t last long as Antigo has a lightning-fast transition game.”

Seth Stafford played in goal for RHS and stopped 33 of the 39 shots he faced.

“It wasn’t just the shots on goal, but the quality of shots on goal that made it a difficult task to say the least,” Laggis said. “I thought Seth did some really good things and made some quality saves along the way against a very high scoring group of Antigo players.”

The loss dropped the Hodags’ season record to 3-10 in the GNC and 7-13 overall. The Red Robins improved to 9-0 in conference play and 17-6 overall.

“Those are the games you have to learn and improve from and get better for the next opportunity,” Laggis said.

RHS closes out its regular-season schedule with home games Friday against Ashwaubenon and Saturday against Chequamegon. The Hodags have received the No. 9 seed in their sectional and open the WIAA playoffs Tuesday in Merrill against No. 8-seeded Merrill/Wausau East.

From left, the Hodags' Bridger Flory (21) faces off with Antigo's Garett Held (23). In back at right, Hodags goalie Seth Stafford watches an incoming puck. Hodags goalie Seth Stafford gives the puck to the official after a save. From left, the Hodags' Hunter Hicks (27) battles with Antigo's Matt Winter (15). Hodags goalie Seth Stafford keeps his eye on an incoming shot. In front the Hodags' Hunter Hicks (27) skates in front of an Antigo player. The Hodags' Dylan Roeser (2) advances the puck.
<
>
From left, the Hodags' Bridger Flory (21) faces off with Antigo's Garett Held (23).
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

New facility, new name; Kids Impacting our Neighborhood begins new chapter

Comments comments

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hodags swept up by Rapids, 53-35

Comments comments

Mock Trial regional contest this weekend

Comments comments

City to look into future options for golf course property

Comments comments