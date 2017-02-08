Rhinelander figure skaters advance to national competition

Rhinelander Figure Skating Club members competed recently at the 2017 Badger State Games. Skaters brought home a total of 45 medals. All skaters who earned a medal at Badger State Games have qualified to attend the State Games of America that will be held this summer in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Those winning medals are Rachel Uhlarik, Carmen Incha, Joyce Hauser, Michelle Pazdernik, Cami Buchmann, Lauryn Cook, Morgan Webster, Aubrey Barber, Nicole Brunette, Sadie Jones, Alyssa Lamb and Montana Grabowsky.