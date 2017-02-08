Obituary: Mark Paul Mohr

Mark Paul Mohr, age 60 of Rhinelander, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2017. He was born June 25, 1956 to Mel and June Mohr. Mark is survived by his daughter, Amanda; Brothers, Jeff of Arizona, Tony of Germantown and Todd of Rhinelander; many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Marked worked at Merchant Solutions International. He loved the Packers and golfing.

A celebration of Mark’s life will held Saturday, Feb. 18, from 1-5 p.m. at the Northwoods Banquet Center, 1540 Pueblo Dr., Rhinelander.