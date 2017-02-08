GIRLS HOCKEY: Northern Edge shut out by Eagles, 6-0

From right, the Northern Edge's Ashley Adams (9) battles for the puck with Northland Pines' Abbigale Ahlborn (11) in Tuesday's game at the Rhinelander Ice Arena.

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

For the second game in a row, the Northern Edge girls hockey team couldn’t generate a goal at home.

The Rhinelander/Antigo co-op lost Tuesday in Great Northern Conference action to Northland Pines, 6-0, at the Rhinelander Ice Arena.

The Eagles, who held a 48-6 advantage in shots on goal, had a 2-0 lead after the first period before adding a goal in the second period and scoring three times in the final period. Amanda Sergent led Northland Pines with two goals and three assists.

The Northern Edge dropped to 2-5 in the GNC and 4-12 overall going into Friday’s conference game against Lakeland/Tomahawk/Mercer at Sara Park in Tomahawk.

The Edge opens the WIAA playoffs Feb. 17 as the No. 7 seed in its sectional against No. 2-seeded Point/Rapids at the K.B. Willet Ice Arena in Stevens Point.

At right, the Northern Edge's Sethany Sath controls the puck in Tuesday's game against Northland Pines. The Northern Edge's Alicia Turunen advances the puck at center ice. The Northern Edge's Kourtney Carrico (24) advances the puck. In back, Northern Edge goalie Shea Petersen (1) blocks the puck in Tuesday's game against Northland Pines. In back at left, Northern Edge goalie Shea Petersen reaches out for a glove save. From right, the Northern Edge's Alicia Turunen (7) battles at the blue line with Northland Pines' Amanda Sergent (15) in Tuesday's game at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. From right, the Northern Edge's Kourtney Carrico (24) controls the puck in front of Northland Pines' Kia Dalka (5) in Tuesday's game at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. From right, Northern Edge goalie Shea Petersen (1) gets ready for a shot on goal from Northland Pines' Sallie Spencer (17).
From right, the Northern Edge's Alicia Turunen (7) battles at the blue line with Northland Pines' Amanda Sergent (15) in Tuesday's game at the Rhinelander Ice Arena.
