GIRLS HOCKEY: Northern Edge shut out by Eagles, 6-0

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

For the second game in a row, the Northern Edge girls hockey team couldn’t generate a goal at home.

The Rhinelander/Antigo co-op lost Tuesday in Great Northern Conference action to Northland Pines, 6-0, at the Rhinelander Ice Arena.

The Eagles, who held a 48-6 advantage in shots on goal, had a 2-0 lead after the first period before adding a goal in the second period and scoring three times in the final period. Amanda Sergent led Northland Pines with two goals and three assists.

The Northern Edge dropped to 2-5 in the GNC and 4-12 overall going into Friday’s conference game against Lakeland/Tomahawk/Mercer at Sara Park in Tomahawk.

The Edge opens the WIAA playoffs Feb. 17 as the No. 7 seed in its sectional against No. 2-seeded Point/Rapids at the K.B. Willet Ice Arena in Stevens Point.