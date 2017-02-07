GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hodags’ comeback comes up short at SPASH, 65-64

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

After trailing by 12 points at halftime Monday, the Rhinelander High School varsity girls basketball team came up a point short in its second-half comeback effort and lost in non-conference action at Stevens Point Area Senior High, 65-64.

The Hodags had three players score in double figures led by Kaly Kostrova with 20 points, followed by Ali Schickert with 15 points and Kenedy Van Zile scoring 10 more.

SPASH’s four players in double figures were led by Maggie Negaard with a game-high 25 points.

RHS, which lost its fourth game in a row, dropped to 5-11 overall and is 3-6 in the Great Northern Conference. The Hodags, whose conference home game against Mosinee was postponed Tuesday, are scheduled to return to action Thursday with a non-conference home game against Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. RHS then has consecutive conference road and home games set for Friday and next Monday against Tomahawk.

SPASH 65, Hodags 64

Hodags 23 41 – 64

SPASH 35 30 – 65

Hodags: Kenedy Van Zile 10, Ally Seefeldt 8, Brooke Mork 7, Kaly Kostrova 20, Maddie Meyer 4, Ali Schickert 15. 3-pointers: Kostrova. Free throws: 11-23. Fouls: 15.