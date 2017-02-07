BOYS HOCKEY: Hodags ground Thunderbirds, 2-1

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys hockey team avenged a Great Northern Conference loss from four days earlier by winning Monday over Lakeland Union High School, 2-1, at the Rhinelander Ice Arena.

“Our kids battled hard (Monday) night and I was very proud of them,” said Hodags head coach M.J. Laggis. “We worked hard and grinded in the late part of the third to get the win.”

RHS pulled out to a two-goal lead. Matthias Schneider tallied the first goal in the first period when he skated to the net and just beat Thunderbirds defenseman Beau Ertl before shooting the puck past goalie Nathan Pitek. Dylan Roeser added the second goal midway through the second period when he scored on a wrist shot after Tyler Blomdahl passed him the puck.

LUHS tallied its only goal and the final of the game late in the second period when Max Ertl scored assisted by Caleb Menzia.

“We had chances during the third as did they, but it ended 2-1,” Laggis said.

Seth Stafford started in goal and recorded the win in net for the Hodags.

“When our goalies give us .900 (save percentage), we fare pretty well,” Laggis said. “We have to continue working on goal scoring here in the next week.”

RHS, which improved to 3-9 in the GNC and 7-12 overall, closes out it regular-season schedule this week with home games Thursday against Antigo, Friday against Ashwaubenon and Saturday against Chequamegon.

The Hodags, who have received a No. 9 seed in their sectional, open the WIAA playoffs Feb. 14 at Merrill against No. 8-seeded Merrill/Wausau East, which shut out RHS on the road last Saturday, 4-0.

RHS 2, LUHS 1

LUHS 0 1 0 – 1

RHS 1 1 0 – 2