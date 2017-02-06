Obituary: Kenneth “Wheat” Fredrick

Kenneth “Wheat” Fredrick, age 59 of Rhinelander, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 28, 1957, in Rhinelander to George and Lola (Evans) Fredrick.

Wheat will be remembered for his dedication, work ethic, and commitment to his position as a provider. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and time spent with his family.

Wheat is survived by his three daughters, Aimee Scott of Rhinelander, Stephanie (Michael) Rodriguez of Florence, S.C., and Tori Fredrick of Weston; four grandchildren, Leanders, Destinee, JaQuan, and Jewliet; five sisters, Donna Green of Oregon, Myrna Sukut of Shannon, Ill., Phyllis Duellman of Merrill, Geneva Steinmetz of Rhinelander and Leone Croner of Rhinelander; two brothers, Dale Fredrick and Rick Fredrick both of Rhinelander. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Wheat was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Zachary; a granddaughter, Lakiesha; and four brothers, Sonny, Gerry, Ronny, and Doug.

A memorial service for Wheat will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 at the Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) with Chaplain John Uhlarik officiating. Visitation with the family will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be directed at www.carlsonfh.com