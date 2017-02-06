Joan (Moes) Denton, age 84 of Rhinelander, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Rennes Rehab surrounded by her family. Joan was born Aug. 30, 1932 in her grandmother’s house, to Lester and Arlene (Helsor) Moes.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Patrick A. Denton on June 18, 2001; her beloved parents, Lester and Arlene and her siblings, Jerry Moes and Peggy (Moes) Rodman. She is survived by her brother, Bruce Moes of Denver, and her six children, Cindy (Chuck) Weister of Rhinelander, Mary (Rick) Taylor of Merrill, Jon (Sherry) Denton of Wausau, Judy (Pat) Hunter of Rhinelander, Diane (Duane) Miller of Wausau and David (Joanne) Denton of Palm Harbor, Fla. She is further survived by 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and her loving sisters-in law, brothers-in law and other relatives and friends.

Joan attended Catholic grade school and graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1950. She worked at Lloyd’s and Budreau’s music stores and her Uncle Bernie’s Waffle shop after graduating from high school. She married Patrick Denton on September 3, 1955 and then moved to Milwaukee and had two children before returning to Rhinelander to raise their family. After the youngest was born, she went back to work part time at Grimelli’s Pizza and then Pizza Haven for more than 40 years. She enjoyed traveling for many years and always enjoyed her winter visits to Florida. Joan will be missed by all who she knew and touched.

Joan was a very special lady who loved life, socializing, all the arts, traveling, and her Catholic faith. She had endless energy and only retired last year due to health problems. Most of all, she loved being surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joan always looked her best, and always looked at the positive side of life and people. She was a kind and compassionate person and a caregiver most of her life. She loved baking, and during the holiday season invited family over to bake cookies. She then shared them with family and friends and delivered them to people in nursing homes. She had a passion for reading, gardening, and the Packers. She had a wonderful sense of humor, even in her last few days.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9 with visitation from 10 a.m. until just prior to the time of the service, all at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church/St. Mary’s site. Father Randy Knauf will officiate. Interment will be in the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Cemetery. A memorial is being established in Joan’s name and may be directed to her family. You may leave your private condolences for the Denton family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for the Denton family.

Joan’s family would like to thank the doctors and staff at St. Mary’s Hospital and special thanks to all the staff at Rennes Rehab for their loving care, especially during Joan’s last few days.