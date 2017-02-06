HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Trio of Hodags win GNC titles

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Three Rhinelander High School wrestlers won individual Great Northern Conference titles at Saturday’s conference meet hosted by Antigo.

The Hodags’ Jacob DeMeyer recorded four of his five match victories on pins and won the other match on a 5-0 decision over Lakeland Union High School’s Jake McClintock to place first at 152 pounds.

At 182 pounds, RHS’s Alec Kurtz received a pair of byes and won two matches on pins and the other on a forfeit to win a conference title.

The Hodags’ Colton Krueger had one bye and won four matches on pins to become the GNC champion at 220 pounds.

RHS’s next meet is this coming Saturday in the Division 1 Regional at Merrill.