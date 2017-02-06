GIRLS HOCKEY: Northern Edge shut out by Thunderbirds, 3-0

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Northern Edge girls hockey team wasn’t able to put the puck in the net Saturday when the Rhinelander/Antigo co-op was shut out in Great Northern Conference play by Lakeland/Tomahawk/Mercer, 3-0, at the Rhinelander Ice Arena.

Shots on goal favored the Thunderbirds, 31-11.

The loss dropped the Northern Edge’s season record to 2-4 in the GNC and 4-11 overall going into Tuesday’s home conference game against Northland Pines.