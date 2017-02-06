GIRLS HOCKEY: Northern Edge shut out by Thunderbirds, 3-0

From left, the Northern Edge's Jade Forster (12) unloads a point-blank shot on goal that is stopped by Lakeland's Erin Sparks (33) in Saturday's game at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Northern Edge girls hockey team wasn’t able to put the puck in the net Saturday when the Rhinelander/Antigo co-op was shut out in Great Northern Conference play by Lakeland/Tomahawk/Mercer, 3-0, at the Rhinelander Ice Arena.

Shots on goal favored the Thunderbirds, 31-11.

The loss dropped the Northern Edge’s season record to 2-4 in the GNC and 4-11 overall going into Tuesday’s home conference game against Northland Pines.

The Northern Edge's Shea Petersen stands in goal waiting for introductions in Saturday's game against Lakeland at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. From right, the Northern Edge's Kourtney Carrico (24) faces off with Lakeland's Asucena Boyer (87). At right, the Hodags' Payton Bunnell knocks down the puck to keep control against Lakeland. In back, the Northern Edge's Abby Oettinger (22) sets up on defense in front Lakeland's Maggie Wohlleber (2). The Northern Edge's Alicia Turunen (7) advances the puck into the Lakeland zone. From left, the Northern Edge's Payton Brunnell (20) battles on the ice with Lakeland's Caitlin Hartigan (28). The Northern Edge's Ashley Adams (9) collides next to the boards with a Lakeland player. The Northern Edge's Kourtney Carrico (24) passes the puck. The Northern Edge's Gwen Frederickson (27) skates on the ice in Saturday's game against Lakeland.
