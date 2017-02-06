GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hodags lose at Minneapolis North, 50-38

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls basketball team played Friday in Minnesota, where the Hodags lost to Minneapolis North, 50-38.

RHS, which fell behind 31-16 at halftime, had two players end up scoring in double figures led by Kaly Kostrova with 16 points and Ally Seefeldt adding 13 points. The Polars’ two players in double figures included Alexandria McNeill with 17 points and Monique Wooten with 14 points.

The Hodags shot 13-43 (30 percent) from the field overall and 3-12 (33 percent) from 3-point range, compared to Minneapolis North going 20-59 (33 percent) from the field and 6-16 (37 percent) behind the arc.

RHS, who dropped its third game in a row to fall to 5-10 overall, returns to action Monday with a non-conference game at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

Polars 50, Hodags 38

Hodags 16 22 – 38

Polars 31 19 – 50

Hodags: Kaly Kostrova 16, Ally Seefledt 13, Alayna Franson 4, Kenedy Van Zile 3, Ali Schickert 2. 3-pointers: Kostrova 3, Van Zile. Free throws: 8-12. Fouls: 12.