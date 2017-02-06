BOYS BASKETBALL: Hodags hold off Hatchets, 35-30

In front at right, the Hodags' Reeve Craig (3) shoots past Tomahawk players while Matthew Reinthaler (35) looks on in back during Friday's game in the Jim Miazga Community Gymnasium. Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

After trailing by five points at halftime Friday, the Rhinelander High School varsity boys basketball team waged a second-half comeback to win its Great Northern Conference home game over Tomahawk, 35-30.

The Hodags, who trailed 16-8 late in the first half for their largest deficit of the game before a 3-pointer by Brad Comer pulled them within five at intermission, were led in scoring by Owen White with 12 points.

RHS shot 11-35 (31.4 percent) from the field overall and 6-19 (31.6 percent) from 3-point range. The team also went 7-15 (46.7 percent) from the free-throw line.

The win, which avenged a recent road loss to the Hatchets, improved the Hodags’ season record to 6-3 in the GNC and 10-5 overall going into Tuesday’s non-conference game at Wausau West. RHS’s next conference game is Thursday at Medford.

Hodags 35, Hatchets 30

Hatchets              16           14 – 30

Hodags                 11           24 – 35

Hodags: Reeve Craig 4, Brad Comer 9, Reese Flores 2, Owen White 12, Junior Howard 2, Matthew Reinthaler 6. 3-pointers: Comer 2, White 2, Reinthaler 2. Free throws: 7-15. Fouls: 12.

The Hodags' Reese Flores (21) saves the pass from going out of bounds. At right, the Hodags' Brad Comer (10) dribbles down the court while looking for an open teammate. The Hodags' Brad Comer (10) gets an open look at the basket for a 3-point shot. The Hodags' Easton Senoraske (1) makes a pass Friday against Tomahawk. In front, the Hodags' Brad Comer (10) pulls up for a short jumper. At right, the Hodags' Owen White (22) shoots a jumper against Tomahawk. Second from left, the Hodags' Owen White finds the open lane against Tomahawk. In front at left, the Hodags' Owen White (22) fights his way through Tomahawk players fior a basket.
