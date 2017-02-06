BOYS BASKETBALL: Hodags hold off Hatchets, 35-30

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

After trailing by five points at halftime Friday, the Rhinelander High School varsity boys basketball team waged a second-half comeback to win its Great Northern Conference home game over Tomahawk, 35-30.

The Hodags, who trailed 16-8 late in the first half for their largest deficit of the game before a 3-pointer by Brad Comer pulled them within five at intermission, were led in scoring by Owen White with 12 points.

RHS shot 11-35 (31.4 percent) from the field overall and 6-19 (31.6 percent) from 3-point range. The team also went 7-15 (46.7 percent) from the free-throw line.

The win, which avenged a recent road loss to the Hatchets, improved the Hodags’ season record to 6-3 in the GNC and 10-5 overall going into Tuesday’s non-conference game at Wausau West. RHS’s next conference game is Thursday at Medford.

Hodags 35, Hatchets 30

Hatchets 16 14 – 30

Hodags 11 24 – 35

Hodags: Reeve Craig 4, Brad Comer 9, Reese Flores 2, Owen White 12, Junior Howard 2, Matthew Reinthaler 6. 3-pointers: Comer 2, White 2, Reinthaler 2. Free throws: 7-15. Fouls: 12.