Rhinelander photographer wins magazine photo contest

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A Rhinelander photographer took top honors in Lake Superior Magazine’s 22nd annual Lake Superior Photo Contest, and her photo landed on the cover of the magazine’s Photo Contest issue.

Photo by Ila Turgeon. Courtesy of Lake Superior Magazine.

Ila Turgeon’s photo took first place in the People/Humor category for “Sunset Celebration,” taken at Point Abbaye on Keweenaw Bay, Michigan. She was also chosen as the cover winner, which netted her a $150 cash prize in addition to the Lake Superior wall calendar and one-year magazine subscription for her win.

“My husband and I enjoy spending time with family at our cottage on Point Abbaye on the Keweenaw Bay,” Turgeon told the magazine. “After dinner we often gather on the shore to watch the sunset and celebrate the end of the day. The grandchildren enjoy playing on the shoreline, skipping rocks, chasing the waves and climbing on the large rocks that are sometimes visible above the water line.”

Turgeon said she loves taking pictures and has hundreds of sunset photos but, “every sunset is a little different.” Her winning photo captures her oldest three granddaughters, Audrey, Madison and Olivia atop rocks, creating different silhouettes in the twilight.

The image was among the few honored from a field of more than 1,000. The top winners were announced in the February/March issue of the magazine. The images are also online at LakeSuperior.com.