Packer Tailgate Tour ticket information

Tickets go on sale 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6 !

•Best Embroideries, 22 W. Davenport St., Rhinelander, and

•Trig’s Rhinelander service desk.

TICKET OPTIONS:

$30 Event ticket

•Entry into tailgate party at Rhinelander High School

•Tailgate meal (one entrée, sides, dessert, two beverages)

•Green Bay Packers souvenir poster

•Autographs from Mark Murphy and the six players

•Participation in FREE activities

$10 Activities ticket

•Entry into tailgate party at Rhinelander High School

•Participation in the FREE activities

•NO autographs

•Food must be purchased

FREE activities:

•Packer question and answer

•Bounce House

•Face Painting

•Poster Making

•Bean Bag Toss