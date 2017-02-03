Packer Tailgate Tour ticket information

Tickets go on sale 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6 !

•Best Embroideries, 22 W. Davenport St., Rhinelander, and  

•Trig’s Rhinelander service desk.

TICKET OPTIONS:

$30 Event ticket
•Entry into tailgate party at Rhinelander High School
•Tailgate meal (one entrée, sides, dessert, two beverages)
•Green Bay Packers souvenir poster
•Autographs from Mark Murphy and the six players
•Participation in FREE activities

$10 Activities ticket
•Entry into tailgate party at Rhinelander High School
•Participation in the FREE activities
•NO autographs
•Food must be purchased

FREE activities:
•Packer question and answer
•Bounce House
•Face Painting
•Poster Making
•Bean Bag Toss

Aaron Ripkowski dives for yardage in the game against the Texans. Photo by Kelly O'Day, Packerland Titletown USA. Jake Ryan (47) and Mike Daniels (76) bring down Frank Gore of the Indianapolis Colts in a Nov. 6 game at Lambeau Field. Photo by Kelly O'Day, Packerland Titletown USA. Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski (22), pictured here pushing through the Houston Texans' line, along with teammates Brett Hundley and Jake Ryan will be aboard when the Packer's Tailgate Tour bus stops in Rhinelander April 7. The players will be joined by three alulmni and organization president Mark Murphy. Photo by Kelly O'Day, Packerland Titletown USA.
