Obituary: Herbert G. Geyer

Herbert G. Geyer, age 75 of Lake Tomahawk, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, at his home. He was born Sept. 2, 1941 in Munich, Germany to Emmeran and Theresa Geyer.

Herb was raised in Germany and immigrated to the United States, becoming a U.S. citizen. He was employed for many years as a millwright and retired from Twist Drill in Rhinelander. Herb enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the beauty of the northwoods.

Following the death of his wife, Judy in 2011, Herb was able to find happiness again after meeting Diana Strausberger. Over the past five years, Herb and Diana were able to travel, enjoy each other’s company, and grow a bond of love and friendship that meant a great deal to Herb.

Herb is survived by his partner, Dian Strausberger of Lake Tomahawk; his children, Herb E. (Kim) Geyer of Wales; his daughter, Heidi Geyer of Germantown; Sonia (Favare) Siliaga of Olympia, Wash. and Bill Strausberger of Chicago, Ill.; his grandchildren, Sara, Scott, Juan Anthony, Jesse, Dana and Clayton; and great-grandchildren, Gavin, Mason, Anna and Rose.

In addition to Judy, he was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Emmeran.

A prayer service for Herb will take place at 2 p.m. Sat., Feb. 11 at the Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) with Father Randy Knauf officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, Herb requested support of a memorial in his name for the benefit of Ministry Home Care Hospice and contributions may be directed in care of his family.