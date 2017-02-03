Obituary: Allan Larson

Allan Hunter Larson, age 67 of Rhinelander, died Jan. 31, 2017 at his home. He was born May 6, 1949 in Rhinelander to Dale and Doris (Hunter) Larson.

Allan graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1968. After his schooling he worked a couple different jobs and then went to work as a radio operator for the Rhinelander Police Department. That led to Allan realizing his dream in 1971 of becoming an officer for the Rhinelander Police Dept. That dream came from Allan watching his best friend and father serve Rhinelander as an officer for many years. Allan and his dad where the first father and son to serve together at the Rhinelander PD. He retired in 2003, serving the City for over 32 years.

After his retirement, Allan kept busy working at Trig’s and later, driving school bus for Bowen’s Bus Service. Allan had many interests which included fishing, especially with his dad when he was still alive. Allan was a devout Christian man who nurtured his faith as a lifelong member of the Nativity Catholic Church. He cherished the fairly recent trip he was able to take to the Holy Lands.

Allan married Darlene Rapaport in Rhinelander and she preceded him in death Feb. 27, 2012. He was also preceded in death by his parents.

Allan is survived by his sister, Susan Larson of Rhinelander; his cousins, Janice Hamilton of Rhinelander and Thomas (Suzanne) King of New London; his aunt, Carol (Joseph) Cain of Marshfield; other cousins, family, and many friends.

A mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 12 p.m., with visitation from 10 a.m. until just prior to the services, all at the Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church-St. Mary’s site. Father Randy Knauf will officiate. You may leave your private condolences for the Larson family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for Allan’s family.