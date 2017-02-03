Making Tracks: Looking back, looking ahead

BY MAGGIE STEFFEN

Executive Director, Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce

Steffen

January is the month when we review what was accomplished in the past year and then start to adjust, maybe make some changes and begin to formulate what we want to do in the new year. The Chamber is no different.

It started out with the review. The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce (RACC) —over 370 members strong, held its annual dinner and meeting last week. This is a time for the Chamber to share some impressive statistics on the effort that is put into helping our members and promoting the Rhinelander area. Here are some of these stats…

The Chamber provided information and service to more than 12,000 people either in-person or by telephone interactions from our Visitor Center location. We sent over 700 information packets to people inquiring about the Rhinelander area from across the U.S. and Canada. More than $18,000 in Chamber Bucks were sold, all of which is spent locally and is used exclusively at Rhinelander Chamber member businesses. The Chamber hosted or was a major participant in at least eight different events. These events bring people into the city and Rhinelander residents into town. We continue to nurture important partnerships with government, non-profit organizations, various committees and community groups.

It is also at this event that we honor those in our community. Chamber members nominated and then voted in six different categories.

•2016 Retail Business of the Year nominees: Big Daddy’s, Culvers, Forth Floral, Joe’s Pasty Shop and WINNER: CT’s Deli.

•2016 Tourism & Convention Business of the Year nominees: Hodag Country Fest, Holiday Acres, Northwoods Zip Line, Pioneer Park Historical Complex and WINNER: Rouman Cinema.

•2016 Business Professional Industrial Business of the Year nominees: City of Rhinelander, Nicolet National Bank, Northwoods Connect and CO-WINNERS: Ripco Credit Union and WJFW Newswatch 12.

•2016 Non-Profit Organization nominees: Northwoods Alliance for Temporary Housing (NATH), Habitat for Humanity, Northwoods United Way, Rhinelander Ice Association, YMCA of the Northwoods and WINNER: Oneida County Fair.

•2016 Male Volunteer of the Year nominees: Tom Doyle, Tom Peterson, Jason Stoll, Rick Winn and WINNER: Ben Meyer.

•2016 Female Volunteer of the Year nominees: Ginger Chrobak, Patty Fritzpatrick, Jane Motowski, Mary Taylor and WINNER: Jan Leschke.

With any event there are sponsors, raffle and auction item donors, table decorators and volunteers. Thank you all for helping with this fun event.

As we just get started moving forward in the new year, there are some changes happening. The Chamber Board reviewed the events and made the decision to discontinue Log Jam. This will allow the Chamber to further develop community events and chamber relations.

Another decision made was in regard to our Hodag Market Place. It is currently closed for the season and is being evaluated.

And… the Chamber has begun to update the e-newsletter with a new look and added an area for New Members. The Business After 5 invite has a different look. And we are working on creating more benefits for Chamber members.

It is going to be a great and busy 2017!

The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce, 450 W. Kemp St., is open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Maggie Steffen can be reached at 715-365-7464 or visit the Chamber at ExploreRhinelander.org.