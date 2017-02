STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Playing Medford for second time this week and the third time this season once again resulted in a victory for the Northern Edge girls hockey team.

The Rhinelander/Antigo co-op won Thursday’s Great Northern Conference matchup over the Raiders, 7-1, at the Rhinelander Ice Arena.

The Edge improved to 2-3 in the GNC and 4-10 overall going into Saturday’s home game against Lakeland/Tomahawk/Mercer.