Gehrig recognized for work with Oneida County fair

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

When Oneida County Fair coordinator Nancy Gehrig attended the annual Wisconsin Fair Convention in January, she had no idea she would be taking home a distinctive award.

Gehrig was named the Outstanding Fair Person for Oneida County’s district.

“Nancy has been a supporter, volunteer and committee member for the past eight years and has stepped up as fair coordinator during the last four years in a determined effort to keep the fair going and growing,” said Theresa Seabloom, fair secretary who also attended the convention along with fair president Tom Peterson. “Nancy has helped build a good working team and stands out as a leader and over and over again demonstrates her commitment and passion to the fair.”

As coordinator, Gehrig begins work on the fair months ahead of the August event, meeting with community members to secure sponsorships and in-kind donations.

She also works with vendors and promotes the fair through local media, all for the goal of putting together a quality event.

“Nancy and the fair committee try to provide as many quality events, entertainment and overall fair experience as the budget will permit,” said Seabloom. “She wears many hats, and when the fair is about to begin, you know that she has checked the details, making sure everything is lined up and ready to go to ensure the fair will run as smoothly as it can.”

The 2017 fair is set to run Aug. 3–6 at Pioneer Park in Rhinelander. Visit the fair’s website and Facebook page during the year for updates.